Local Special Olympic athlete teaches Boy Scouts to kayak

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may remember Raven Allen, the Special Olympic athlete who will be traveling to Germany to represent Team USA in the Special Olympic Games for kayaking.

Well, the games are in just a few weeks and she’s teaming up with local scouts to lead them on a kayaking trip.

Allen is getting ready to represent the USA on the Special Olympic Kayaking Team.

“It’s a big accomplishment to know that I can be one of the chosen ones to do that so it’s an honor,” said Allen.

An honor she says she did not see coming. She was surprised when her coach told her she’d be competing in Berlin, Germany.

“I was like ‘no way. You’re pulling my leg, right?’ and he said ‘No, I’m serious,’” said Allen.

Before she can take the trip across the pond, she is getting some practice in by leading local scouts on a kayaking trip.

“I’m just helping them out and teaching them how to stay balanced in a kayak and how to properly control the kayak with the paddles so I’m excited,” she said.

The scouts are thrilled to be learning from a world-class athlete.

Samuel Kike, a Boy Scout, said: “It’s pretty exciting to have someone that will teach you some pretty awesome skills to help you be good at this kind of thing.”

Allen’s coach says activities like this are more than just a chance for her to practice or just an exciting adventure for the scouts.

Jeff Keating, Allen’s coach, said: “Having the acceptance and the opportunity to get to know each other, learn, develop interact it’s just key to developing good solid citizens of a community.”

Allen says she hopes to encourage people to give one of her favorite sports a try.

“Just go for it. You got to face your fears somehow. Sometimes you just have to push yourself out there. Sometimes that little push is all you need,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.