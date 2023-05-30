Law enforcement agencies step up patrols in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers in Aiken County will see extra law enforcement officers over the next few days as the South Carolina Department of Public Safety continues special patrols.

The county this week is a focus area in the “Area Coordinated Enforcement” campaign to reduce traffic collisions and fatalities.

Areas of enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday in Aiken County include Interstate 20, U.S. 1, State Highway 19 and State Highway 125.

State troopers and local law enforcement agencies will be focusing on all traffic violations with a special emphasis on driving under the influence, speed, aggressive and distracted driving.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.