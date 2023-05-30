Submit Photos/Videos
Law enforcement agencies step up patrols in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers in Aiken County will see extra law enforcement officers over the next few days as the South Carolina Department of Public Safety continues special patrols.

The county this week is a focus area in the “Area Coordinated Enforcement” campaign to reduce traffic collisions and fatalities.

MORE | Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head

Areas of enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday in Aiken County include Interstate 20, U.S. 1, State Highway 19 and State Highway 125.

State troopers and local law enforcement agencies will be focusing on all traffic violations with a special emphasis on driving under the influence, speed, aggressive and distracted driving.

