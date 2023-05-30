Submit Photos/Videos
HBO releases movie about Augusta document leaker Reality Winner

By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - HBO has now released a docu-drama on National Security Agency document leaker Reality Winner.

Titled “Reality” and available through the Max streaming service, the movie is based on Tina Satter’s 2019 play “Is This a Room.”

MORE | Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3 reaches 100% energy output

She was living in Augusta in 2017, working as a contractor at a National Security Agency office, when she stole a classified report about Russian hackers working to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. Winner told the FBI she mailed the document to an online news outlet.

The Air Force veteran was sentenced to over five years in prison. At the time, Winner’s sentence was the longest ever given to a civilian accused of leaking classified documents to the media.

After serving her sentence, she told “60 Minutes” she felt the American people were being misled about her and she argued she “only acted out of love for what the country stood for.”

