Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will still stay below normal in the low 80s this week. We will have the chance for a few isolated showers both Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the afternoon. Morning lows will range in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll finish the week with slightly warmer temps in the mid-80s with the chance for a few pop-up showers each afternoon as our next front gets closer to the region and eventually moves through the CSRA Saturday into Sunday. As of now rain chances still remain isolated with clouds and cooler temps in the 80s for Sunday. slightly higher rain chances look possible for Monday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

