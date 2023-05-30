Burke County Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive for donors

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Shepeard Blood Community Center to host a blood drive for donors.

The drive is on June 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

A photo ID is required, and donors will receive a limited-edition beach towel.

You can also learn how to become an organ donor.

Donors do not have to make an appointment, but if you would like to, click here.

If you can’t make this drive, you can walk into any center or call 706-737-4551 for an appointment. To find a mobile drive or center locations, visit shepeardblood.org.

BCSO blood drive (Contributed)

