Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke County Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive for donors

Donors will receive a limited-edition beach towel.
Donors will receive a limited-edition beach towel.(Cordell Wright)
By Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Shepeard Blood Community Center to host a blood drive for donors.

The drive is on June 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

A photo ID is required, and donors will receive a limited-edition beach towel.

MORE | Salvation Army holds ‘Stay Cool’ Drive for those in need

You can also learn how to become an organ donor.

Donors do not have to make an appointment, but if you would like to, click here.

If you can’t make this drive, you can walk into any center or call 706-737-4551 for an appointment. To find a mobile drive or center locations, visit shepeardblood.org.

BCSO blood drive
BCSO blood drive(Contributed)
BCSO blood drive
BCSO blood drive(Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Child taken to hospital after Grovetown shooting
Man arrested after Grovetown shooting sends girl to hospital
Ivey, Donovan, 15.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Outbreak of shootings is ‘very troubling, very heartbreaking’

Latest News

Augusta Fire/EMA
Augusta firetruck stuck in sinkhole on Peach Orchard Road
Salvation Army holds ‘Stay Cool’ Drive for those in need
Her company strived to show diversity and representation by using some of your favorite...
‘Passionate about children’: Family remembers owner of Brown Beauty Magic
Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say
Raven Allen teach local boy scouts how to kayak
Local Special Olympic athlete teaches Boy Scouts to kayak