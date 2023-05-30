Graniteville 19-year-old dies after being shot in head

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Aiken County has claimed the life of a Graniteville 19-year-old.

The teenager, identified as Amari Williams, will be autopsied in Newberry.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday on Redd Street near Tennessee Avenue in Aiken, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Williams was found inside a vehicle parked in front of Redd Street Park, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services.

He succumbed to his injury at 7:57 p.m.

Ables’ office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are continuing with the investigation.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety asked that anyone with information call 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at www.cityofaikensc.gov/offices/public-safety/crime-tip.

The deadly shooting is the latest in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA .

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, with many of the victims, like Williams, being young men. Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

