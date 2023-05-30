100-year-old church ‘completely destroyed’ in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local church is recovering after being “completely torn to pieces,” according to the pastor of Blount Hill Baptist Church.

The Rev. Louis Williams says a technician caught the vandals in action. Williams says they ran toward the woods Friday when the technician called the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies arrived, the suspects were taken into custody, according to the pastor.

Williams says the church is over 100 years old, and he has been the pastor since 1995.

Photos show air-conditioning units torn from the windows and holes in the walls, doors, and ceiling. The chairs were kicked over, and you can see the sky from part of the ceiling being knocked out.

According to the pastor, the doors were also knocked off the hinges.

Hallie Turner is meeting with the pastor to learn how they’ll recover. Check for updates here on WRDW.com and News 12 at 6 p.m.

“The church is completely destroyed. We need help,” said Williams. “It’s completely torn to pieces.”

Because of the extent of the damage, services are canceled for the foreseeable future.

“We only have 20 to 25 members. We don’t have any money to fix the damages,” he said.

We’ve reached out to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this incident. The agency says it involved juveniles.

