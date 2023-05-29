Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: App of the day, Foodvisor

Foodvisor keeps track of everything you eat, right down to the count and the amount.
Foodvisor keeps track of everything you eat, right down to the count and the amount.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s swimsuit season, but it’s not necessarily too late to start a weight-loss or muscle-building program for the summer.

There are dozens (if not hundreds) of fitness and diet apps in both app stores that are all packed with information and encouragement. One of the top-rated diet and health apps is “Foodvisor” which keeps track of everything you eat, right down to the count and the amount.

Foodvisor can scan barcodes of food products to display exactly the calories, vitamins, and minerals in them. There are plenty of diet apps that can do that though.

Foodvisor can also show you the nutritional information in foods that have no barcode, like bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Using the smartphone camera, take a photo of the food, and Foodvisor uses machine learning and A.I. to recognize what’s on your plate.

This allows the app to list the nutritional value of the food and whether it’s good or bad for you. It even gives the food a rating on a scale of good/bad.

The premium version also has hundreds of recipes, informational articles, and a live nutritionist who can answer questions via chat messages.

The free version of Foodvisor has very limited information and features. The premium version is $59 for three months.

It offers a free two week trial of the premium version. It’s available for iPhone and Android devices.

