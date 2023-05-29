Veterans remember friends lost during Memorial Day ceremony in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those young and old gathered at Wade Hampton Park in North Augusta to show their respect for the fallen.

We were there as veterans remembered the friends they lost during war.

For North Augusta’s American Legion 71, this group’s legacy goes all the way back to the founding of the American Legion itself in 1919.

One of its original founders, Commander Jesse Lynch, also founded North Augusta’s Legion 71.

Monday, veterans of multiple generations and wars heard the story of one of Commander Lynch’s fellow founders, who lost their son in World War Two.

“It was cold, and it was far away from home. They knew they were in the crosshairs of a war-seasoned German tank unit,” said Command Star Major Krause. “He took part in Guerilla warfare inflicting a heavy cost on the enemy, at the expense of his own life.”

His name was Lieutenant Eric Fisher, Jr.

Stories like his are why his father, General Eric Fisher Wood, helped found the legion after World War One.

Not only to remember those who have gone but to support those who still remember.

From songs to wreath laying, they also took time to read those the legion had lost in the past year.

Robert “Dusty” Daweson, American Legion Post 71, said: “The service and sacrifice we remember today, still inspires each of us. They served America in times of peace and war and yielded their last full measure of devotion so that justice, freedom, and democracy might survive.”

