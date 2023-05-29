Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Sen. Lindsey Graham responds to Russia issuing arrest warrant for him

Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is responding after Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

According to the Associated Press, Russia’s Investigative Committee moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest Monday.

Graham released the following response on Monday morning:

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor.

To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory.

Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do. Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague.”

Lindsey Graham via Twitter

MORE NEWS: Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Car crash kills 1 person at I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Latest round of shootings is ‘very troubling, very heartbreaking’
The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Spc. Jayson R. Haven died as the result of a non-combat vehicle rollover accident on Udairi...
Army investigates accidental death of 20-year-old Aiken soldier
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Shaneikwa Lafavor was killed at her home in a shooting...
‘Forever cherished’: Family remembers loved one killed in Augusta

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for May 29
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Sawyer Johnson, Runaway
Burke County missing 16-year-old runaway safely returned home
Ga. gas price stays the same, S.C. increases over the past week