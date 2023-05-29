Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy’s office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Car crash kills 1 person at I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Latest round of shootings is ‘very troubling, very heartbreaking’
The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Spc. Jayson R. Haven died as the result of a non-combat vehicle rollover accident on Udairi...
Army investigates accidental death of 20-year-old Aiken soldier
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Shaneikwa Lafavor was killed at her home in a shooting...
‘Forever cherished’: Family remembers loved one killed in Augusta

Latest News

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.
VA wants to improve veterans’ burial benefits access
The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.
Veterans can get burial benefits from VA
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for May 29
FILE — A man checks his footing as he wades through the Morris Canal Outlet in Jersey City,...
As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking