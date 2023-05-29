Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old

By Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 15-year-old teen.

Donovan Ivey was last seen on Sunday afternoon, leaving the 2000 block of Third Avenue on foot.

Ivey was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, blue pajama pants, and red Nike shoes. He is described as 4 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If anyone has any information on Ivey’s location, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

