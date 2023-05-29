AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Veterans Council presents a Memorial Day Service at Aiken County Veterans Park.

Watch the stream above.

The service began at 11 a.m. at Aiken County Veterans Park on Richland Avenue East.

Many speakers, including the Marine Core League Detachment 939, took to the podium, remembering and thanking fallen soldiers.

