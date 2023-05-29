Submit Photos/Videos
Memorial Day service at Aiken County Veterans Park

By Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Veterans Council presents a Memorial Day Service at Aiken County Veterans Park.

The service began at 11 a.m. at Aiken County Veterans Park on Richland Avenue East.

Many speakers, including the Marine Core League Detachment 939, took to the podium, remembering and thanking fallen soldiers.

