Grovetown officers investigate shooting on Sterlington Drive
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is on scene of a shooting incident involving a juvenile on the 5000 block of Sterlington Drive.
According to the Grovetown Police Department, officers are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
The juvenile has been transported to a local hospital at this time.
There is no information on the child’s condition or what led to the incident.
