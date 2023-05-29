Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown officers investigate shooting on Sterlington Drive

Grovetown Police Department
Grovetown Police Department(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is on scene of a shooting incident involving a juvenile on the 5000 block of Sterlington Drive.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, officers are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

The juvenile has been transported to a local hospital at this time.

There is no information on the child’s condition or what led to the incident.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

