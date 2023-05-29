Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. gas price stays the same, S.C. increases over the past week

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Macy Neal
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past week, Georgia’s average gas prices have gone down, where South Carolina prices have slightly increased, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average has decreased by four cents, over the past week, making the price $3.30, according to AAA.

For the second week in a row, the average price in Georgia has stayed the same over the past week, at the price of $3.26, AAA says.

Georgia’s average gas price is 32 cents below the national average, AAA says.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.19 which has increased by two cents over the past week, according to AAA. Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas price average is $3.24, only going down by 1-cent.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has increased four cents over the past week making the current price at $3.58.

