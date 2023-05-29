Friends and family gather to honor shooting victim on east taylor street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many people from Richmond County took time out of their weekend to honor a recent shooting victim.

Shaneikwa Lafavor died now almost a week ago when deputies responded to a shooting incident on East Taylor Street.

It left a man and an 11-year-old boy injured with no updates on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Shaneikwa’s family says she was a firecracker who loved her family and her daughter and was looking forward to bringing another baby girl into the world as she was five months pregnant.

Pink, silver, and white balloons flew high over east taylor st where shaneikwa’s loved ones gathered in her memory.

" I think everything’s just turned out amazing and beautiful. I think she would’ve loved it. I think she do love it. You see the balloons, everything. Some got stuck in the tree. She’s still around,” Shaneikwa’s aunt Cereika Mack said.

As balloons lie in a tree just feet away from her home, it’s a reminder that Shaneikwa’s legacy lives on.

“She’s gonna live on through our family, through our friends, everyone, you know, um, every day. her daughter, you know, everyone. we see her every day,” her aunt said.

For those who knew Shaneikwa and see the outcomes of gun violence every day, it’s all too real and the pastor of her home church says something has to change.

When I heard about it, I thought to myself, here we go again. something has to be done. I had to do a eulogy, um, because of gun violence. and here we are, about a month and a half later, I gotta do another eulogy as a result of, uh, gun violence,” Pastor Larry Carter said.

Moving forward, as the family waits for answers and for an arrest for the death of their beloved Shaneikwa, they’re leaning on God for hope that he’s gonna work it out and justice will be served.

“God is gonna bring justice to this and we also gonna continue, um, uplifting her name in her voice and her babies,” her aunt said.

News 12 reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for updates on this shooting, but still no word on suspects.

