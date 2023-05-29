Family remembers 20-year-old Aiken soldier killed in Kuwait

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of the 20-year-old Aiken soldier who was killed in Kuwait released a statement on Monday.

The Department of Defense announced that 20-year-old Spc. Jayson R. Haven died on Thursday after an accident while supporting Operation Spartan Shield on Udairi Range, Kuwait.

Jayson Reed Haven was taken from us on May 25, 2023. A few days before Memorial Day, a month before his 21st birthday, 2 months from returning home from a year-long deployment in Kuwait, and 3 months from beginning classes at his dream school, the University of Michigan, after transferring from USC in Columbia. He had overcome serious obstacles in life early on, yet emerged as a kind, gentle, and compassionate young man. He was amazingly intelligent and always sought out ways to help others and make people feel better. He lit up a room when he entered, and his goofy grin was infectious to everyone around him. Jayson’s many friends and fellow service members all looked to him as a brother. He died at the peak of his young life, proud of himself and his accomplishments, and very excited about the incredible future that he and everyone who knew him was sure that awaited him. The world lost a gentle and caring soul on the verge of great things, and he will forever be our hero.

The Task Force Rattler is holding a memorial service in honor of Haven on Tuesday. If you’re interested in watching, visit the Task Force Rattler’s Facebook page.

