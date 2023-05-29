Submit Photos/Videos
Family remembers 20-year-old Aiken soldier killed in Kuwait

By Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of the 20-year-old Aiken soldier who was killed in Kuwait released a statement on Monday.

The Department of Defense announced that 20-year-old Spc. Jayson R. Haven died on Thursday after an accident while supporting Operation Spartan Shield on Udairi Range, Kuwait.

The Task Force Rattler is holding a memorial service in honor of Haven on Tuesday. If you’re interested in watching, visit the Task Force Rattler’s Facebook page.

