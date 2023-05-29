Denizens of the Deep ring bell for veterans lost at sea

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier Monday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 58-77 held a tolling of the bells.

It’s to honor those lost at sea.

The ceremony was all about United States Submarine veterans coming together to honor those submarines lost at sea and those individuals who are now on eternal patrol.

Bells tolling on repeat, echoing throughout each ding falls after the name of a U.S. Submarine lost and the fate of the crew.

“When they start reading the lost submarines it becomes a little emotional and it’s a little difficult to ring the bell,” said Greg McCallun, Denizens of the Deep Chief in Aiken. “Every pale of that bell we’re remembering not only the boat but those who served on the boat.”

Wayne Phillips, Denizens of the Deep Commander in Aiken, feels the bells from the time he was serving and heard the U.S.S Scorpion was lost and wouldn’t be coming home.

“It’s a chilling experience knowing that many of my shipmates, 99 to be exact were lost in a moment of time,” said Phillips. “It would never return. It gets you in your heart, it did me.”

All gathered to honor the true meaning of Memorial Day.

McCallun said: “This is the day that you remember those that died for you.”

Every monthly meeting for the Denizens of the Deep hold a smaller ceremony to honor those submarines lost for that specific month and they say it’s just as hard as the last.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.