Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Denizens of the Deep ring bell for veterans lost at sea

By Nick Viland
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier Monday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 58-77 held a tolling of the bells.

It’s to honor those lost at sea.

The ceremony was all about United States Submarine veterans coming together to honor those submarines lost at sea and those individuals who are now on eternal patrol.

Bells tolling on repeat, echoing throughout each ding falls after the name of a U.S. Submarine lost and the fate of the crew.

“When they start reading the lost submarines it becomes a little emotional and it’s a little difficult to ring the bell,” said Greg McCallun, Denizens of the Deep Chief in Aiken. “Every pale of that bell we’re remembering not only the boat but those who served on the boat.”

MORE | ‘We lost so many friends’: Emotions run high during Memorial Day ceremony

Wayne Phillips, Denizens of the Deep Commander in Aiken, feels the bells from the time he was serving and heard the U.S.S Scorpion was lost and wouldn’t be coming home.

“It’s a chilling experience knowing that many of my shipmates, 99 to be exact were lost in a moment of time,” said Phillips. “It would never return. It gets you in your heart, it did me.”

All gathered to honor the true meaning of Memorial Day.

McCallun said: “This is the day that you remember those that died for you.”

Every monthly meeting for the Denizens of the Deep hold a smaller ceremony to honor those submarines lost for that specific month and they say it’s just as hard as the last.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Car crash kills 1 person at I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Latest round of shootings is ‘very troubling, very heartbreaking’
Spc. Jayson R. Haven died as the result of a non-combat vehicle rollover accident on Udairi...
Army investigates accidental death of 20-year-old Aiken soldier
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Three injured in weekend shooting in Augusta

Latest News

Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3 reaches 100% energy output
Family of Aiken soldier releases statement
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old
Veterans remember friends lost during Memorial Day ceremony in North Augusta
Authentic Augusta honors the Black caddies of golf