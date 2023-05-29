Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day will get off to a cloudy and foggy start with sunshine returning for the afternoon. As a result, temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 4 to 8 mph.

That warm up will continue for the abbreviated workweek ahead with lower rain chances expected through next weekend. High temperatures will climb in the low to middle 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We are expected to finish the week with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s with morning lows near average for this time of year in the middle 60s. Isolated showers/storms look possible by Friday and Saturday as a cold front slides closer to the area. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

