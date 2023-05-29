Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Car crash kills 1 person at I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Latest round of shootings is ‘very troubling, very heartbreaking’
The Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that two missing teens from...
Missing CSRA teens found in Myrtle Beach
Spc. Jayson R. Haven died as the result of a non-combat vehicle rollover accident on Udairi...
Army investigates accidental death of 20-year-old Aiken soldier
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Shaneikwa Lafavor was killed at her home in a shooting...
‘Forever cherished’: Family remembers loved one killed in Augusta

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
LIVE: Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham responds to Russia issuing arrest warrant for him
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says