Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the Venice Grand Canal. (Vigili del Fuoco)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Three injured in weekend shooting in Augusta
Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson issues a statement about city computer outage.
City struggles with cyberattack as hackers brag about breach
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Shaneikwa Lafavor was killed at her home in a shooting...
‘Forever cherished’: Family remembers loved one killed in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Car crash kills 1 person at I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway
SCHP: Car accident in Orangeburg leaves one person dead
One person killed in car accident in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the...
Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal
A man inspects his office damaged by a drone during a night attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia launched ‘largest drone attack’ on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed