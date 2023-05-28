Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car accident that claimed the life of one person.

According to deputies, the crash happened around 3:40 AM Sunday morning on I-20 East and the the Bobby Jones Westbound exit.

When deputies got to the scene they found a single vehicle hit the overpass bridge at I-20 west, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

We have reached out to the Richmond County Coroner for more information on that victim, but so far we have not heard back.

