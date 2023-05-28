Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal car crash

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car accident that claimed the life of one person.

According to deputies, the crash happened around 3:40 AM Sunday morning on I-20 East and the the Bobby Jones Westbound exit.

When deputies got to the scene they found a single vehicle hit the overpass bridge at I-20 west, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

We have reached out to the Richmond County Coroner for more information on that victim, but so far we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Three injured in weekend shooting in Augusta
Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson issues a statement about city computer outage.
City struggles with cyberattack as hackers brag about breach
SCHP: Car accident in Orangeburg leaves one person dead
One person killed in car accident in Orangeburg County
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Shaneikwa Lafavor was killed at her home in a shooting...
‘Forever cherished’: Family remembers loved one killed in Augusta
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Suspect arrested in Augusta murder that happened 41 years ago

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Latest round of shootings is ‘very troubling, very heartbreaking’
Spc. Jayson R. Haven died as the result of a non-combat vehicle rollover accident on Udairi...
Accidental death of 20-year-old Aiken soldier is under investigation
SCHP: Car accident in Orangeburg leaves one person dead
One person killed in car accident in Orangeburg County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Three injured in weekend shooting in Augusta