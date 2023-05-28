Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures holding steady in the lower 60s Saturday morning and forecast to cool into the 50s for the afternoon when rain spreads into the region, Saturday will likely go down as the coolest May 27 on record. The previous record low high temperatures in Augusta is 69 degrees set in 1972, but Saturday’s high temperature will likely be 63 which occurred early Saturday morning and are expected to be about 30 degrees below average, once rain spreads into the region. Adding to the cool conditions will be gusty winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph with 30-25 mph gusts.

Total rainfall will vary significantly from east to west across the CSRA with locations in South Carolina likely receiving around 1 inch of rain and locations in the western CSRA like Washington, Thomson, Louisville and Swainsboro likely getting less than a quarter inch. The rain holds off until late morning in the Augusta and Aiken area with the greatest potential for heavier rain Saturday afternoon and evening.

The reason for it all is a surface area of high pressure centered to our north that is pushing a shallow layer of dry air into Georgia-Carolina. Meanwhile, low pressure off the South Carolina coast will dump rain into that layer of dry air causing temperatures to plunge into the 50s. The difference in pressure between the high to our north and the low off the coast cause very windy conditions through Saturday evening, then drier conditions return Sunday and Monday, as the low moves away to the north.

The average high for this time of year is 88, but temperatures will remain well below average until the end of next week when seasonably warm weather returns.

While there will be a few spotty showers may linger Sunday morning, Sunday and Monday promise to be drier and slightly warmer days overall with highs in the lower 70s Sunday and upper 70s to lower 80s on Memorial Day. There may be a few scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon the weather looks decent for outdoor plans both Sunday and Monday.

Dry weather and a gradual warm up are headed our way Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching into the lower to middle 80s Tuesday and middle 80s Wednesday.

Rain chances return Thursday and Friday as seasonably warm and humid conditions return, meaning there could be a few hit or miss thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the middle to upper 60s.

