Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Sunny and a bit warmer for Memorial Day. Highs staying below average with low rain chances returning by mid-week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at warmer weather headed to the CSRA.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday’s high temperature of only 64 degrees in Augusta broke the record low high temperature set all the way back in 1901. Aiken’s high temperature of 63 broke the previous record low high temperature there of 64 set in 1972.

Sunday was slightly warmer without rain in the forecast; however, cloudy skies kept high temperatures about 20 degrees below average with highs struggling to reach the upper 60s. It will be less windy with winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night is expected to be partly cloudy with overnight lows mainly in the middle to low 50s. Winds will be from the northwest at 2 to 5 mph.

Memorial Day will get off to a cloudy and foggy start with sunshine returning for the afternoon. As a result, temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 4 to 8 mph.

That warm up will continue for the abbreviated workweek ahead with lower rain chances expected through next weekend. High temperatures will climb in the low to middle 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We are expected to finish the week with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s with morning lows near average for this time of year in the middle 60s. Isolated showers/storms look possible by Friday and Saturday as a cold front slides closer to the area. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

