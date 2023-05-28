Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday’s high temperature of only 64 degrees in Augusta broke the record low high temperature set all the way back in 1901. Aiken’s high temperature of 63 broke the previous record low high temperature there of 64 set in 1972.

Sunday will be slightly warmer without rain in the forecast; however, cloudy skies will keep high temperatures about 20 degrees below average with highs struggling to reach the upper 60s. It will be less windy with winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, but dry, with evening temperatures in the middle 60s and overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be from the northwest at 2 to 5 mph.

Memorial Day will get off to a cloudy start with sunshine returning for the afternoon. As a result, temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 4 to 8 mph.

That warm up will continue for the abbreviated workweek ahead with little to no rain expected through next weekend. High temperatures will climb in the middle 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Even warmer weather heads our way to finish the week with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s and morning lows near average for this time of year in the middle 60s. A stray shower is possible by Friday and Saturday as a cool front slides closer to the area, but seasonably warm and mainly dry conditions will continue with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at warmer weather headed to the CSRA.

