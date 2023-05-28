Authorities search for two teens, last known traveling together on I-95

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for two missing teens, potentially runaways.

Authorities say 16-year-old Emily Wallace (pictured left) is known to have been traveling to Myrtle Beach while 17-year-old Karma Butler (pictured right) is reported missing from Burke County.

They say they’re both known to be driving together in a four-door, faded green 2003 Nissan Altima, with Georgia tag: TGK 8333.

While Emily Wallace was last seen at her residence on the 100 block of Barefield Drive at noon on Friday, authorities say Emily and Karma’s last known contact was with them traveling south on I-95.

If you or someone you know have any information concerning this case, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call any investigator at (706)-821-1020 or 821-1080.

