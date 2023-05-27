Three injured in weekend shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday morning.

According to deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 1:25 Saturday morning in reference to shots fired on the 900 Block of Broad Street.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found three victims who had been shot in their lower limbs.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment and are in stable condition.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 as we work to keep you updated as we learn more.

