Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested

Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following week.
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following week.(Newark Division of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEWARK, Ohio (Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a man has been arrested after he commented on his own wanted poster online.

According to the Newark Division of Police, officers were able to take 20-year-old Tanner Rhinehart into custody on Wednesday.

Last week, police shared online that Rhinehart was a wanted man for having multiple warrants. They alerted the public to contact them if the 20-year-old was spotted.

Rhinehart then replied to the social media post saying, “Y’all almost had [me] the other day you gotta be quicker than that.”

Officers said they ended up catching Rhinehart after he jumped into a river.

“Mr. Rhinehart thought jumping in the river would evade capture; however, he was wrong,” police wrote.

Authorities said the 20-year-old was arrested without further incident.

