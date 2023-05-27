Submit Photos/Videos
One person killed in car accident in Orangeburg County

By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 8 miles east of Eutawville on Adidas Street near Horizon Street around 6:45 A.M. Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for SCHP said the crash happened when a driver who was travelling East on Adidas Street and hit a ditch and then flipped over.

The Toyota Tacoma was the only vehicle involved and the driver died on the scene.

We reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner for more information on the victim but have not heard back.

Stay with WRDW News 12 as we work to learn more and bring updates to this story.

