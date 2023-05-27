One person killed in car accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 8 miles east of Eutawville on Adidas Street near Horizon Street around 6:45 A.M. Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for SCHP said the crash happened when a driver who was travelling East on Adidas Street and hit a ditch and then flipped over.

The Toyota Tacoma was the only vehicle involved and the driver died on the scene.

We reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner for more information on the victim but have not heard back.

