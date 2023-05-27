North Augusta golf team share success after winning state title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - By finishing with an unbelievable record-breaking total team score of 15 under, the North Augusta Boys Golf Team won the class 4a state championship, putting them in a class of their own.

In their unprecedented performance at the River Golf Club, three Jackets finished inside the top 10, helping them reach the top of the leaderboard 22 strokes ahead of AC Flora, who finished in second.

We caught up with a few members of this state championship team to reflect on their success and learn about how the Jackets figured out a way to gain momentum throughout the season.

“You have to count four of their five scorers. Everyone’s not going to play well all the time, but I was talking to Davis (Neal), I think the highest score we counted all year was maybe like a 76, or something. It just felt like almost, not easy, but it felt like when we showed up we were going to win, and that was a cool feeling all year,” said Matthew Baxley, a North Augusta golf player.

