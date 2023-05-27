Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Forever cherished’: Family remembers loved one killed in latest Augusta shooting

By Taylor Martin
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five days ago, a shooting on East Taylor Street claimed the life of a young expectant mother and injured two others in the process.

One injured was an 11-year-old. Still, there are no suspects and not a lot of details about how the shooting happened.

We spoke with the young mom’s family Friday night, and they say this is not how her story was supposed to end.

Shaneikwa Lafavor was a sister, a daughter, and a mother, expecting her second baby girl, but on Monday, all of that changed in the blink of an eye.

MORE | Suspect arrested in Augusta murder that happened 41 years ago

“We loved her so much and you took a part of us, a part of me away,” said LaShawn Burns, mother of Lafavor.

They’re the words no mother wants to say.

“Burying my child is something that any mother shouldn’t have to go through,” said LaShawn.

Brasha Burns remembers the moment she was called to her sister’s home on East Taylor Street for a reality she never would’ve imagined.

“All I could do is scream; you know? Cause like never in a million years I’ll think like, you know, that’ll happen to me. You know what I’m saying? It’s my sister,” said Brasha.

MORE | Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured

Lafavor was an aspiring nurse, a mother to a four-year-old girl, and five months pregnant. She was ready to welcome her second child into the world.

LaShawn said: “She was so happy because she wanted another girl. She didn’t want a boy. She was very happy. We were planning on having her baby shower, but things turned the other way.”

LaShawn says senseless violence claimed the lives of her daughter and her grandchild, and injured two others, including an eleven-year-old child.

To stop the violence, she hopes people will say something if they see something so no one else has to go through the grief of burying their child.

MORE | Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims

“If anybody knows the person that does this kind of stuff and knows someone has a gun and has a bad temper that really doesn’t need a gun, say something to someone. Turn them in and tell them. I don’t think that person needs to have a gun,” said LaShawn.

Now Lafavor’s family says they’ll remember her for her feisty yet kind spirit who had plenty of life ahead of her.

“She will be forever cherished, and we forever get her memory,” said LaShawn.

The family will be holding a candlelight vigil Sunday in honor of Lafavor. News 12 plans to be there.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
From left: Dylan Hasley, Cheyanne Murphy.
Have you seen these 2 missing teens in Aiken County?
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Suspect arrested in Augusta murder that happened 41 years ago
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of city staffer who ran over body?
Even though the school sits on a military installation, the Department of Defense doesn’t run...
I-TEAM: How did a student go missing from school on post?

Latest News

‘Forever cherished’: Family remembers loved one killed in latest Augusta shooting
North Augusta golf team share success after winning state title
North Augusta Boys Golf Team won the class 4a state championship
North Augusta golf team share success after winning state title
Evans High School seniors compete pathways for future