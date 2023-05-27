Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
From left: Dylan Hasley, Cheyanne Murphy.
Have you seen these 2 missing teens in Aiken County?
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Suspect arrested in Augusta murder that happened 41 years ago
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of city staffer who ran over body?
Even though the school sits on a military installation, the Department of Defense doesn’t run...
I-TEAM: How did a student go missing from school on post?

Latest News

‘Forever cherished’: Family remembers loved one killed in latest Augusta shooting
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Shaneikwa Lafavor was killed at her home in a shooting...
‘Forever cherished’: Family remembers loved one killed in latest Augusta shooting
North Augusta golf team share success after winning state title