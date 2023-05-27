Submit Photos/Videos
Accidental death of 20-year-old Aiken soldier is under investigation

Department of Defense is investigating a fatal vehicle rollover accident
Spc. Jayson R. Haven died as the result of a non-combat vehicle rollover accident on Udairi...
Spc. Jayson R. Haven died as the result of a non-combat vehicle rollover accident on Udairi Range, Kuwait(South Carolina National Guard)
By Craig Allison
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Defense (DoD) is investigating a non-combat vehicle rollover accident that killed a South Carolina National Guard Soldier from Aiken.

The DoD announced Friday that 20-year-old Specialist Jayson R. Haven had died on Thursday, May 25th from an accident while supporting Operation Spartan Shield on Udairi Range, Kuwait.

In a press release provided by Major Karla Evans with the South Carolina National Guard, Major General Van McCarty said, “There are no words that can adequately express how deeply saddened I am at the loss of one of our own. SPC Jayson R. Haven was more than just a member of the South Carolina National Guard, he was family.” He said, “As the Adjutant General, it is impossible for me not to feel this loss on a personal level. Soldiers and their families are the fabric that holds our South Carolina Military Department together. There is nothing that I can say or offer to the family of SPC Haven but know my thoughts and prayers and that of a great many South Carolinians are with you. You are not alone in grieving; we are with you.”

They say Spc. Haven was a machine gunner assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

While this accident is still under investigation by the DoD, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as additional information becomes available.

