White House welcomes college basketball champions

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa April 2, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - The NCAA basketball champions are visiting the White House Friday.

President Joe Biden will host the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team first.

There were questions about whether the team would go to the white house after the first lady Jill Biden suggested that both LSU and the team that finished second - University of Iowa - should come to the celebratory ceremony.

Later on Friday, Biden will also host the University of Connecticut’s men’s team.

Afterwards, he is departing the White House to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at Camp David.

UConn's Adama Sanogo gestures as he holds the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's...
UConn's Adama Sanogo gestures as he holds the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's NCAA college basketball championship, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.(Jessica Hill | AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

