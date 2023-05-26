Suspect arrested in Augusta murder that happened 41 years ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 41 years to the day after Betty Jo Lackey was murdered in an Augusta robbery, deputies arrested a suspect.

On Thursday, deputies interviewed Jeffrey Deon Mickens, 58, in reference to the cold case homicide that occurred on May 27, 1982, at B.J. Designs T. Shirtery Shack, 3217 Wrightsboro Road.

During the course of the investigation, Investigators were able to develop the required probable cause to obtain warrants on Jeffrey Mickens for the murder of Lackey, deputies said Friday.

Mickens is now in custody at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on the charges of murder, armed robbery of a business and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

Lackey was shot at least one time during the armed robbery of the business and succumbed to her injuries.

She was 34 years old at the time of her death and lived in the 1600 block of Winter Street.

Saturday will be the 41st anniversary of her murder.

