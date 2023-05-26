Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect arrested in Augusta murder that happened 41 years ago

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 41 years to the day after Betty Jo Lackey was murdered in an Augusta robbery, deputies arrested a suspect.

On Thursday, deputies interviewed Jeffrey Deon Mickens, 58, in reference to the cold case homicide that occurred on May 27, 1982, at B.J. Designs T. Shirtery Shack, 3217 Wrightsboro Road.

MORE | Club manager charged with manslaughter in Johnston shooting

During the course of the investigation, Investigators were able to develop the required probable cause to obtain warrants on Jeffrey Mickens for the murder of Lackey, deputies said Friday.

Mickens is now in custody at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on the charges of murder, armed robbery of a business and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

Lackey was shot at least one time during the armed robbery of the business and succumbed to her injuries.

She was 34 years old at the time of her death and lived in the 1600 block of Winter Street.

Saturday will be the 41st anniversary of her murder.

MORE | Georgia dad will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death, DA says

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
From left: Dylan Hasley, Cheyanne Murphy.
Have you seen these 2 missing teens in Aiken County?
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of city staffer who ran over body?
Augusta Utilities is still able to take payments during computer outage, but has no direct...
Mayor denies $50M ransom demand amid city computer outage
Even though the school sits on a military installation, the Department of Defense doesn’t run...
I-TEAM: How did a student go missing from school on post?

Latest News

Riley Hale and his wife, Emily, welcome their first baby, Ellie!
Augusta cyber-crisis
‘Clock is ticking’: Hackers brag they’re holding Augusta’s data hostage
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims