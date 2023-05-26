North Augusta High football team hits the field for spring game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Football season might not start until August, but Thursday night, a couple of our local teams hit the gridiron in front of their loyal fans for their spring games.

North Augusta is one of those teams getting some off-season work in.

The Yellow Jackets have their hearts set on getting back to the playoffs after making a second-round exit in the fall.

Former Head Coach Matt Quinn stepped away after just one season with the Jackets. So, this year the program will be under new leadership once again.

We caught up with Interim Head Coach Richard Bush to discuss what he hopes his players gain from a night like this and the impact of the sudden coaching change.

“I’m from here, so this place means a lot to me. It’s really good when you’ve got a great group of coaches and that’s what we have,” said Bush. “We have an unbelievable group. The kids have been unbelievable, they work hard every day. They play hard, they work hard. You know, that’s all we’re going to ask, and it’s been a great, great opportunity, and I’ve loved every bit of it.”

The Jackets finished last season with a six-and-six record, winning their region title after going unbeaten in region play.

