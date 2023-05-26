More Georgians will be flying for Memorial Day weekend this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re heading into Memorial Day weekend, which starts the busy travel season.

Although most holiday travelers will be driving, plenty of Georgians will be flying.

About 114,000 Georgians are forecast to fly for Memorial Day weekend, which is 12,000 more than last year’s holiday.

Whether you’re flying out of Augusta or driving to Atlanta to fly, chances are you’ll pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest.

More than 2 million people expected to pass through between Thursday and Wednesday, and 350,000 people are expected to pass through on Friday alone.

Across the country, 3.4 million Americans are expected to be flying. The Transportation Security Administration has additional agents working Friday so they can handle the influx of passengers.

Officials are still telling people who are flying domestically to arrive a little earlier than two hours before their flight to make it through security on time. For international flights, they suggest getting there three and a half hours early.

Smooth security

If you’re flying out of Augusta Regional Airport, here are some tips to help avoid snags at the security checkpoint:

Do not pack or bring prohibited items to the airport. Visit TSATravelTips for a complete list.

Leave gifts unwrapped. They may be opened for inspection.

Avoid wearing clothing, jewelry, and accessories that contain metal. Metal items may set off the alarm on the metal detector.

Put all undeveloped film and cameras with film in your carry-on baggage. Checked baggage screening equipment will damage undeveloped film.

Carry-on baggage is limited to one carry-on bag plus one personal item. Personal items include laptops, purses, small backpacks, briefcases or camera cases.

Place identification tags in and on all of your baggage. Don’t forget your laptop computer.

Do not bring drinks to the security checkpoint.

Do not bring food to the security checkpoint unless it is wrapped or in a container. Unpeeled natural foods like fruit are OK.

Put metal in your carry-on bag. This includes jewelry, loose change, keys, mobile phones and small electronics.

Take out your laptop computer. Place it in a bin, separate from its carrying case.

