Man arrested on suspicion of molestation in Warrenton

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a girl in Warrenton, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that on March 23, it was asked to assist with a child molestation investigation.

A female juvenile victim alleged that Jose Andres De Paz Anteaga molested her on March 19 in Warrenton, according to the GBI.

As a result of the investigation, Anteaga was arrested Tuesday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on one count of child molestation, according to the GBI.

The investigation is ongoing and upon completion will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

