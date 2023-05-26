Juries convict 2 men in separate Augusta gun crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County juries have returned two convictions in gun crimes that sent a message to the community, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

Alan Wilson, 31, of Augusta, was found guilty Monday of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he was caught with a Glock 17 9 mm handgun last summer, according to Williams.

On June 15, 2022, police were called to the area of Prague Court to investigate gunshots. Wilson was found as a passenger in a vehicle parked nearby. The gun was on the floorboard of his seat, and officers saw him trying to hide it, according to Williams.

Williams said the driver claimed the gun, but evidence showed it belonged to Wilson, who was on probation for robbery by intimidation.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Davis told the jury: “Every day, we hear of gun violence and how people need to be held accountable. You have the opportunity right now to hold someone accountable.”

The jury chose to do that by rendering a guilty verdict Monday, according to Williams. Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in confinement.

In a separate case, another man was found guilty Tuesday of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Vinshune Showers was involved in an argument March 18, 2022, in Augusta when he shot a gun twice in the air before firing in the direction of the man he was arguing with, according to Williams.

A home was struck. Williams noted that a grandmother, her two teenage granddaughters and her 10-month-old great granddaughter could have been hit, but luckily weren’t.

“We all deserve to feel safe in our own homes,” Assistant District Attorney Stetson Cromer told the jury in closing arguments. “The victims had nothing to do with the foolishness in the street. This how innocent people get killed.”

Showers was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

