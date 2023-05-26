‘Clock is ticking’: Hackers brag they’re holding Augusta’s data hostage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A city of Augusta computer outage has all the hallmarks of a ransomware attack as it has hobbled many city operations all week, according to experts.

In fact, a hacker group is claiming responsibility, telling the city: “The clock is ticking.”

Bleepingcomputer.com reports that a hacker group known as BlackByte posted 10 gigabytes of data to prove it was responsible. The documents include payroll information, contact details, addresses, contracts, budget data and more.

According to the website, the ransom for deleting the stolen information is $400,000, or BlackByte will resell it for $300,000.

Granted, much if not all of the information is public record and could have been acquired through means other than hacking, so it’s not definitive proof that the data is being held ransom.

WHAT IS A RANSOMWARE ATTACK?

In a ransomware attack, hackers gain access to computer systems and then scramble the data. They typically demand large sums of money to unscramble it. Even large and prominent corporations have been known to pay the ransom to get their systems back.

“The claim cannot be verified since the victim denies they were attacked by BlackByte,” bleepingcomputer.com reporter Bill Toulas told News 12. “However, the leaked data appears authentic, so combined with the coinciding IT system outage that impacts the city of Augusta, the likelihood that the gang’s claims are real is high.”

He described the data as “quite a lot” of personally identifying information “on citizens, contracts, employee salaries, budget allocation details, addresses, phone numbers, and even images of homeless people.”

The mayor said earlier this week that the outage was caused by “unauthorized access” to the system .

After another media outlet reported Thursday it was the result of ransomware, Mayor Garnett Johnson issued this statement :

“Recent media reports regarding Augusta, Georgia being held hostage for $50 million in a ransomware attack are incorrect.”

Because his statement includes a specific amount, it’s not clear whether he was denying the outage was the result of ransomware or whether he’s disputing the amount of the ransom being demanded.

He’s expected to hold a news conference on the matter Friday afternoon after a specially called meeting of the Augusta Commission that will focus on the outage, which was discovered Sunday on the heels of another apparently unrelated one last week.

We asked Toulas what might be ahead for the city.

“The typical development of these attacks is that the impacted systems will be offline for a long time, so some services that are hard to set up on new infrastructure will experience extended outages,” he told News 12. “The impact on exposed citizens is that their data will soon be in the hands of multiple cybercriminals, so they will be targeted by phishing actors, scammers, and social engineering.”

Unsure how long the crisis will last, various city offices are improvising and developing workarounds .

The FBI is investigating the matter , and we asked if the agency would characterize the outage as a ransomware attack.

“We are deferring to the city of Augusta on how they would like to describe it,” an FBI spokesman said. “We are assisting them.”

Augusta happens to be a national hub of cybersecurity, so it’s ironic that the city’s systems would be attacked.

We spoke with a local cybersecurity expert to try and shed light on this situation, based on what the mayor has said.

“It could mean that someone from the outside of your network has found a way to get into your network, whether through hacking in or through, potentially using someone else’s credentials,” said Dr. Michael Nowatkowski, professor at School of Computer and Cyber Sciences at Augusta University. “There’s other activities that they could do if they get into your network. They could just sit there and eavesdrop and continue to collect data without your knowledge.”

Dr. Michael Nowatkowski, professor at School of Computer and Cyber Sciences at Augusta University (wrdw)

No matter what, the mayor says city workers are trying hard to solve the problem.

“Augusta’s Information Technology Department continues to work diligently to investigate the incident, to confirm its impact on our systems, and to restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible,’ he said. “We continue to investigate what, if any, sensitive data may have been impacted or accessed.”

