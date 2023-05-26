Evans High School seniors compete pathways for future careers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans High School was one of several schools in the area to celebrate graduation on Friday.

Family, friends, students, and education leaders were in attendance to celebrate these students and their accomplishments as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.

More than two hundred students completed pathways.

The pathways prepare students for their careers by offering hands-on training and certifications to jumpstart their careers.

One student completed three pathways in JROTC, HVAC, and carpentry to prepare for a military career.

We spoke to students to find out how this will help them as they enter the next phase of their lives.

“I plan on going for a career in something trade-related when I join the military and so, I feel like this gives me a one–up,” said India Smith, a graduate. “If you know the terminology of certain things and if you already know what certain things do, it’ll make things way easier.”

Smith says it’s important for students to learn trade skills in their pathways because college is not the only path after graduation.

Brice Nunnallee, a graduate, said: “It was a really great experience because it taught me a lot about the basic anatomy and pathophysiology, the whole medical field aspects. So, it helped us learn this is what I want to go into.”

And of course, congratulations to these graduates and all the others throughout our area.

