Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll start off on the cooler side again with temps in the mid and upper 50s. Friday is looking dry with a little more cloud cover and breezier conditions with winds out of the northeast between 15-20 mph as a dry cold front reinforces some cooler air. Afternoon temps are only expected to reach the mid-70s. A few isolated showers could be possible late Friday, but much of the rainfall will come starting Saturday.

During the Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off the Florida coast. That system is expected to move into South Carolina and bring wet conditions to the beaches and the CSRA. Right now it’s looking like showers could develop midday on Saturday, first in our eastern counties then moving further west throughout the day. Rain chances will stay on the higher side through the first half of Sunday with isolated showers Sunday afternoon and into Monday. With cloudy skies and the chance for rainfall on Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid and upper 60s. Sunday the showers will be more scattered and temps will reach the low 70s. Only a few isolated showers will remain on Monday with temps expected to be warmer, near 80. Our eastern counties look to receive the most rainfall between 1″-2″+ with lower amounts as you travel west.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.