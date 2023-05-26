Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today has been cloudy, cool, and breezy with winds sustained between 10-15mph and temps in the low 70s. A few isolated showers could be possible late tonight, but much of the rainfall will come starting tomorrow morning.

During the Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off the Florida coast. That system is expected to move into South Carolina and bring wet conditions to the beaches and the CSRA. Right now it’s looking like showers could develop midday on Saturday, first in our eastern counties then moving further west throughout the day. Rain chances will stay on the higher side through the first half of Sunday with isolated showers Sunday afternoon and into Monday. With cloudy skies and the chance for rainfall on Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid and upper 60s. Sunday the showers will be more scattered and temps will reach the low 70s. Only a few isolated showers will remain on Monday with temps expected to be warmer, near 80. Our eastern counties look to receive the most rainfall between 1″-2″+ with lower amounts as you travel west.

After Monday temperatures will return to the low to mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures by next Friday will finally return to seasonal highs around 87° to 88°.

