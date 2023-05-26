Burke County deputies search for runaway 16-year-old

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Sawyer Johnson was last seen on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Johnson was last seen wearing jeans, a dark hoodie, and white Nike shoes.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has gone missing. He was reported missing with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday and later found Wednesday morning.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

