Augusta leaders cut ribbon on Golden Blocks mural

The City of Augusta leaders cut the ribbon on a new mural in the Laney Walker area that used to be the Golden Blocks.
The City of Augusta leaders cut the ribbon on a new mural in the Laney Walker area that used to be the Golden Blocks.(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City of Augusta leaders cut the ribbon on a new mural in the Laney Walker area that used to be the Golden Blocks.

The mural is called Women of Empowerment.

It highlights six women from Augusta’s history that made significant contributions to their community in the arts, education, business, and other fields.

The mayor says murals like this are important to tell to keep the legacy of the Golden Blocks alive for future generations.

“I hope it teaches our history, that’s important, these ladies that we are featuring today as I mention are the pillars of our community,” said Mayor Johnson. “As a citizen and as a lifelong resident I’m honored to be a part of this revitalization.”

Ruth Crawford, who is honored on the mural, says she is thankful for preservation projects like this one.

“It’s doing good, and all of you pat yourself on the back that you are a part of it and continue,” said Crawford.

Crawford will get her wish as the mayor says more projects will continue in the area, starting with another mural on the other side of the wall where the mural is located.

