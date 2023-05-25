Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

World War II veterans honored ahead of Memorial Day

World War II veterans honored ahead of Memorial Day
World War II veterans honored ahead of Memorial Day(wrdw)
By Hallie Turner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In honor of Memorial Day, local community members are paying tribute and honoring 11 African American veterans from World War II, and more veterans were honored and celebrated at their own funerals.

Yet once they were laid to rest, their grave markers were never adorned with a medallion or flag to symbolize that they served our country, until now.

Between every birth and death date on a headstone, there’s a dash that tells a story.

“A lot of blood was shed for that flag, you know, fighting for freedom,” said Eddie Matthews, a family member of a veteran.

MORE | Ga. Memorial Day travel expected to pass pre-pandemic level

Matthews’ great uncle was missing an important piece of his story.

“As you look at his headstone, it has nothing that signifies that he was in the military at all,” said Matthews.

One cemetery worker says this isn’t uncommon and it all comes down to paperwork.

Joyce Law, Cedar Grove Cemetery worker, said, “When there’s time, for funerals, sometimes it’s very little time to retrieve documents, so families don’t know how to access them.”

This Memorial Day, Law is making it her mission to honor 11 African Americans, like Sargent Thomas Fleming Crump.

MORE | Cross Creek High seniors tell what’s next after graduation

“They will have either a medallion, that’s fixed or they will be receiving a veteran’s headstone that they are unmarked, in a court and their family members will receive a presidential Memorial certificate from President Joe Biden,” said Law.

With the medallion now on his great uncle’s grave, Matthews says it shares more than just his story.

Matthews said: “This is an American flag that he signed up to defend, you know. It’s on his headstone is implemented that signifies that he was a member of the United States Army. Maybe in your lifetime, you didn’t get that kind of recognition but in death, we still want to honor your service.”

News 12 heard from a number of families in Thursday’s event who say they’re grateful for the dedication.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of city staffer who ran over body?
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge
Shooting
1 man dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Edgefield County

Latest News

Even though the school sits on a military installation, the Department of Defense doesn’t run...
I-TEAM: How did a student go missing from school on post?
Mayor denies getting ransom demand to fix computer outage
Augusta Utilities is still able to take payments during computer outage, but has no direct...
Mayor denies getting ransom demand to fix computer outage
What the Tech: Is it too late to limit social media for kids?
Pet owner creates children’s book about her snuggly dog