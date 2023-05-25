Submit Photos/Videos
USC Aiken gets $830,000 in federal money to boost STEM education

Planned Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative on the University of South Carolina Aiken campus.
Planned Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative on the University of South Carolina Aiken campus.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken has received $830,000 in federal funds, in part to buy STEM equipment and technology.

The so-called “Congressionally Directed Community Project Funds” were secured with the help of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The money will pay for engineering, augmented reality, virtual reality, cybersecurity, analytics and media equipment.

The school said these areas are important because of the Department of Energy’s new $65 million Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative on the USC Aiken campus.

Also adding importance are $35 million in cybersecurity and readiness facilities planned with the National Guard.

The school will use the money to:

  • Outfit a new engineering laboratory in the AMC and existing laboratories at USC Aiken, a new makerspace/machine shop and a new media lab.
  • Support programs in engineering, applied computer science, cybersecurity, game and simulation development, and communication and emerging media.

