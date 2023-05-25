USC Aiken gets $830,000 in federal money to boost STEM education

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken has received $830,000 in federal funds, in part to buy STEM equipment and technology.

The so-called “Congressionally Directed Community Project Funds” were secured with the help of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The money will pay for engineering, augmented reality, virtual reality, cybersecurity, analytics and media equipment.

The school said these areas are important because of the Department of Energy’s new $65 million Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative on the USC Aiken campus.

Also adding importance are $35 million in cybersecurity and readiness facilities planned with the National Guard.

The school will use the money to:

Outfit a new engineering laboratory in the AMC and existing laboratories at USC Aiken, a new makerspace/machine shop and a new media lab.

Support programs in engineering, applied computer science, cybersecurity, game and simulation development, and communication and emerging media.

