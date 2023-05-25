Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Carolina governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law

By Mary Green
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday was joined by members of the General Assembly and members of the pro-life community to sign the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law.

The bill prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, about six weeks after conception.

Exceptions include rape or incest during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, medical emergencies, or fatal fetal anomalies.

MORE | Pending abortion restrictions strain providers in Southeast

“With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately,” McMaster said. “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.”

The act is effective immediately.

Opponents argue many women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks, but supporters contend this bill will save lives.

The state Senate gave final approval to the six-week abortion ban Tuesday night.

Ann Warner, Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network CEO, said: “The exceptions are already extremely problematic and really don’t help anybody. If they have survived a rape and incest and have to report that to local law enforcement, that is not a safe or reasonable position for survivors to be in, and it’s going to put them at more risk.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of Augusta fire staffer who ran over body?
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge
Augusta utility payment kiosks like this one are working despite a computer outage in city...
FBI investigates Augusta computer crisis – a possible cyberattack

Latest News

Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby...
As South Carolina governor signs new law, abortion restrictions strain providers in US South
Burke County dogs dumped
10 puppies found abandoned on Burke County road
Aquinas High School sports facilities getting major upgrade
10 puppies dump in Burke County