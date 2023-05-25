South Carolina governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday was joined by members of the General Assembly and members of the pro-life community to sign the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law.

The bill prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, about six weeks after conception.

Exceptions include rape or incest during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, medical emergencies, or fatal fetal anomalies.

“With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately,” McMaster said. “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.”

The act is effective immediately.

Opponents argue many women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks, but supporters contend this bill will save lives.

The state Senate gave final approval to the six-week abortion ban Tuesday night.

Ann Warner, Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network CEO, said: “The exceptions are already extremely problematic and really don’t help anybody. If they have survived a rape and incest and have to report that to local law enforcement, that is not a safe or reasonable position for survivors to be in, and it’s going to put them at more risk.”

