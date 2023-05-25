Submit Photos/Videos
Senators file bill to build Fort Gordon child development center

By Meredith Anderson and Saint Julian Cox
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sens. Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff introduced a new bill to ensure Fort Gordon families have access to early childhood education.

The Georgia Democrats introduced the Fort Gordon Child Development Center Expansion Act to help build the center.

Sens. Ossoff and Warnock secured bipartisan support in Congress last year to deliver $21 million for the center, offering more space and modernizing classrooms.

However, the Department of Defense’s authorization for the project is set to expire at the end of this fiscal year.

The newly filed legislation would give the Army a one-year extension.

“I’m committed to making sure the military families on post and all who are serving at Fort Gordon have access to early childhood education,” Ossoff said.

Warnock said: “Our military families sacrifice so much for our country, and it is our duty as a nation to ensure they have the support they need.”

Fort Gordon has been a special emphasis for Ossoff.

Over the past two years, he’s led bipartisan investigations into problems with privatized family housing on the post.

