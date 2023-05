PHOTOS: Dozens of children remain missing in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday is National Missing Children’s Day and across South Carolina, the search continues for dozens of missing children - some who haven’t been seen in decades.

In 2022, more than 359,000 children were reported missing across the country, but officials believe the number could be much higher. More than 80 children are on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s list for South Carolina alone.

Here is a look at the children from South Carolina reported missing. If you recognize anyone on this list, call 1-800-THE-LOST:

Francisco Alvarado (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Nov 1, 2019

From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 19

Thomas Anglin (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Oct 5, 2022

Missing From: Boiling Springs, SC

Age Now: 17

Devan Austin (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Oct 5, 2022

Missing From: Timmonsville, SC

Age Now: 15

Paul Baker (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Mar 5, 1987

Missing From: Beaufort, SC

Age Now: 39

Dilma Bamaca Bautista (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jan 6, 2022

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 17

Aaliyah Bell (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Nov 25, 2014

Missing From: Rock Hill, SC

Age Now: 27

Ky'Anne Bellmon (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Feb 22, 2023

Missing From: West Columbia, SC

Age Now: 17

Kynande Bennett (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Sep 29, 2002

Missing From: Conway, SC

Age Now: 24

Kimberly Boyd (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 3, 1987

Missing From: Orangeburg, SC

Age Now: 38

Erica Bradley (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Nov 6, 2006

Missing From: Allendale, SC

Age Now: 33

Farrika Brown (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Feb 14, 1995

Missing From: Lancaster, SC

Age Now: 46

Deshawn Burns (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Feb 24, 2020

Missing From: Garnett, SC

Age Now: 21

Mckenna Butcher (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 25, 2019

Missing From: Taylors, SC

Age Now: 15

Shakeima Cabbagestalk (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jul 22, 1993

Missing From: Dillon, SC

Age Now: 40

Tiwana Cheatham (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Aug 11, 1989

Missing From: Aiken, SC

Age Now: 42

Joshua Cuddy (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Aug 27, 2022

Missing From: Belton, SC

Age Now: 17

Cheryl Davis (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jul 4, 1979

Missing From: Charleston, SC

Age Now: 61

Eva Debruhl (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jun 29, 1977

Missing From: Catawba, SC

Age Now: 60

John Doe 2020 (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Dec 29, 2020

Missing From: Daniel Island, SC

Age Now: 17 - 21

Jane Doe, missing from Eureka, SC since November 1987 (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Nov 16, 1987

Missing From: Eureka, SC

Age Now: 17-25

John Doe, missing from Mount Pleasant, SC since Aug. 20, 2006 (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Aug 20, 2006

Missing From: Mount Pleasant, SC

Age Now: 14-19

John Doe, missing from North Charleston since January 2006 (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jan 14, 2006

Missing From: North Charleston, SC

Age Now: Unknown

Jacob Earl (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jan 17, 2023

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 16

Nykeira Ellis (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Feb 17, 2023

Missing From: Lyman, SC

Age Now: 18

Dawson Fisher (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: May 18, 2023

Missing From: Summerville, SC

Age Now: 15

Alexander Flora (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Mar 6, 2023

Missing From: Spartanburg, SC

Age Now: 16

Tra'Quan Foster (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jan 18, 2023

Missing From: Florence, SC

Age Now: 17

Dorely Tomas (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Mar 27, 2022

Missing From: West Columbia, SC

Age Now: 17

Jysaiah Frier (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Feb 12, 2022

Missing From: Summerville, SC

Age Now: 18

Dariela Garcia (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jun 22, 2022

Missing From: North Charleston, SC

Age Now: 18

Avary Gates (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jan 31, 2022

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 14

Ty'Quasia Gause (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: May 15, 2022

Missing From: North Charleston, SC

Age Now: 18

Semaj Goodwine (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Mar 7, 2021

Missing From: Camden, SC

Age Now: 17

Jeremy Grice (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Nov 22, 1985

Missing From: North Augusta, SC

Age Now: 42

Jessica Gutierrez (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jun 6, 1986

Missing From: Lexington, SC

Age Now: 41

Dylan Hasley (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: May 16, 2023

Missing From: Aiken, SC

Age Now: 14

Denise Hernandez (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Mar 8, 2020

Missing From: North Charleston, SC

Age Now: 20

Desiree Higgins (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Feb 20, 2022

Missing From: Fort Mill, SC

Age Now: 19

Michael Hobbs (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: May 2, 2022

Missing From: Rock Hill, SC

Age Now: 17

Anthony Holley (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Dec 31, 2021

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 17

Tanaysia Jenkins (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Dec 15, 2021

Missing From: Kingstree, SC

Age Now: 16

Amir Jennings (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Dec 5, 2011

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 12

Janavis Johnson (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Nov 1, 2022

Missing From: Charleston, SC

Age Now: 15

Jason Knapp (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 12, 1998

Missing From: Clemson, SC

Age Now: 45

Gary Locklear (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Sep 6, 1974

Missing From: North Charleston, SC

Age Now: 64

Robert Lynch (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Oct 3, 2007

Missing From: Piedmont, SC

Age Now: 34

Annabell Martin (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Sep 6, 2021

Missing From: Clover, SC

Age Now: 18

Cameron Martin (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jan 29, 2023

Missing From: Anderson, SC

Age Now: 17

Mekayla Martin (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Oct 12, 2022

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 15

Kevin McClam (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Mar 30, 1997

Missing From: Goose Creek, SC

Age Now: 41

William McLaughlin (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Dec 20, 2022

Missing From: Florence, SC

Age Now: 17

Tatiyana Mills (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Nov 25, 2022

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 17

Cheyanne Murphy (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: May 14, 2023

Missing From: Graniteville, SC

Age Now: 15

Ervin Myers (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 18, 2023

Missing From: Chesterfield, SC

Age Now: 16

Kennady Myers (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 21, 2023

Missing From: Kingstree, SC

Age Now: 16

Jorden Nebling (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Oct 11, 2020

Missing From: Travelers Rest, SC

Age Now: 22

Adolfo Orozco-Razo (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Feb 24, 2017

Missing From: North Augusta, SC

Age Now: 22

James Page (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jul 31, 2022

Missing From: Spartanburg, SC

Age Now: 16

G-Shonni Palmer (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Sep 29, 2022

Missing From: Spartanburg, SC

Age Now: 16

Trisha Palmer (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Feb 28, 2023

Missing From: Conway, SC

Age Now: 17

Christopher Pancaro Marchak (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jul 5, 2022

Missing From: Anderson, SC

Age Now: 17

Bradley Pennington (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Mar 7, 2023

Missing From: Gaffney, SC

Age Now: 16

Kristina Porco (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Nov 29, 1986

Missing From: Hilton Head, SC

Age Now: 52

Zakayla President (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jan 10, 2023

Missing From: Moncks Corner, SC

Age Now: 17

Danielle Randall (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Dec 3, 2022

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 16

Naydelin Rodriguez-Lopez (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Nov 11, 2019

Missing From: Rock Hill, SC

Age Now: 21

Arianna Rowe (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Mar 17, 2023

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 14

Mara Sagastume Aldana (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jun 14, 2021

Missing From: Greenville, SC

Age Now: 18

Annette Sagers (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Oct 4, 1988

Missing From: Moncks Corner, SC

Age Now: 46

Eduardo Santos Serepia (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 22, 2011

Missing From: Charleston, SC

Age Now: 28

Bryson Sawyer (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: May 8, 2023

Missing From: Fork, SC

Age Now: 16

Eva Sebastian (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jan 30, 2022

Missing From: Greenville, SC

Age Now: 16

Jakob Singletary (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Sep 9, 2021

Missing From: Anderson, SC

Age Now: 18

Emily Smith (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: May 14, 2023

Missing From: Lancaster, SC

Age Now: 15

Mason Taylor (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 14, 2023

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 16

Zonnie Valentine (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Mar 7, 2023

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 16

Leidy Velasquez Aguilar (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Sep 27, 2022

Missing From: Smoaks, SC

Age Now: 16

Nahomy Villalobos (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 15, 2023

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 17

Taki Watson (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Dec 10, 2022

Missing From: New Ellenton, SC

Age Now: 18

Jalen Whitsett-Clark (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 27, 2023

Missing From: North Charleston, SC

Age Now: 16

Daquan Williams (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jan 8, 2011

Missing From: Walterboro, SC

Age Now: 31

Susan Williams (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Jun 26, 2022

Missing From: Cowpens, SC

Age Now: 17

Michael Woodward (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 23, 1972

Missing From: Columbia, SC

Age Now: 60

Colleen Wunner (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Missing Since: Apr 3, 2023

Missing From: Hartsville, SC

Age Now: 18

